Fostoria Teen To Be Tried As An Adult In Murder Case

The Seneca County grand jury has indicted a teenager accused in a fatal stabbing. A post on the Fostoria Police Department’s Facebook page says Christian Brown faces a first-degree murder charge. Brown was 17-years-old when he allegedly killed 18-year-old D’Andre Gehring in the parking lot of the Fostoria Townhouses in January.

Authorities initially charged Brown in the juvenile court system.

18-year-old Arlando Crowe Jr. of Fostoria also faced charges in the case. He pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in May. A judge sentenced him to 30 months in prison.