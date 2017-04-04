Fostoria Woman Duped Into Online Credit Card Scam

4/4/17 – 8:45 A.M.

Police in Fostoria say a local woman unwittingly took part in an identity theft scam. The Review-Times reports the FBI alerted the Fostoria Police Department about a woman buying expensive things with credit card accounts belonging to people from all over the nation. Investigators followed up with the woman and found she had unknowingly used other people’s accounts to fund a con man in Nigeria.

Officer Cory Brian says the scammer contacted the woman on Facebook and started an online relationship with her. He said he was an American soldier stranded in Nigeria without enough money to buy ammunition. Investigators think the man hacked random credit card accounts and added the woman as a second user. At the direction of the con man, she spent roughly $75,000 since last May.

The Fostoria Police Department isn’t pressing charges. However the victims of the scam could sue her in civil court. Brian says other law enforcement agencies could press charges.

MORE: Review-Times