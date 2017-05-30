Fostoria Woman Killed In Weekend House Fire

5/30/17 – 5:20 A.M.

A house fire claimed the life of a Fostoria woman this weekend. The Review-Times reports 48-year-old Kim Holland suffered severe burns in a blaze at 534 East North Street around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Doctors pronounced her dead at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

EMS crews took Holland’s grandmother and grandfather to the hospital as well. Officials did not release their names or conditions. Holland’s brother wasn’t injured in the fire and her 10-year-old son wasn’t home at the time.

Fostoria Fire Captain Jason Root tells the newspaper they are still looking into the cause of the fire. He said it didn’t look like an oxygen tank caused the blaze.

