Fostoria Woman To Compete In Miss Ohio Pageant

5/24/17 – 5:12 A.M.

A Fostoria woman will compete for the title of Miss Ohio later this year. The Review-Times reports Kristy Ressler won the Miss Heart of Ohio contest earlier this month in Columbus to qualify. The Miss Ohio competition takes place in November in Springfield.

Ressler tells the newspaper she’s been competing in pageants her whole life. She added she stopped for a while in middle and high school, but started again in college for a chance to get scholarship money.

MORE: Review-Times