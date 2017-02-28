Four Arrested Following Tiffin Drug Bust

2/28/17 – 6:45 A.M.

Authorities arrested four people on drug charges in Tiffin Monday. The Review-Times reports officers served a search warrant at 22 Tiffin Street. Investigators say they found suspected methamphetamine, cash, drug paraphernalia and criminal tools inside.

35-year-old Nicholas Vassar, 53-year-old Joellen Harshman, 28-year-old Billy Bright, and 29-year-old Haley Martin are all potentially facing drug charges following a lab analysis of the items found in the home.

MORE: Review-Times