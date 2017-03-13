Four Hurt In Saturday Crash In Findlay

3/13/17 – 6:57 A.M.

A two-car crash injured four people in Findlay Saturday night. The police department reports the collision happened at the intersection of Second and South Blanchard streets around 8:45 p.m.

24-year-old Jonathan Higbee of Sherwood was driving east on Second Street when he didn’t stop for a stop sign and hit a car driven by 71-year-old Michael Rozelle of Findlay. EMS crews took Rozelle and his passenger and two passengers in Higbee’s car to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police cited Higbee for failure to yield at a stop sign.