Four Hurt In Weekend Crash East Of Findlay

4/3/17 – 5:31 A.M.

A two-car crash injured four people in Hancock County Saturday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the collision happened around 5:30 p.m. on Hancock County Road 180 near State Route 37.

20-year-old Taylir Schiewe was driving north on Road 180 when she hit the back of a car driven by 69-year-old Mary Pfeiffer of Forest. Pfeiffer had slowed to turn on to Route 37.

EMS crews took both drivers and their passengers to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries.