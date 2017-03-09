Four Inducted Into Hancock County Agriculture Hall Of Fame

03/09/17 – 1:08 P.M.

The Findlay-Hancock County Agri-Business Committee inducted four new members into the agricultural hall of fame this morning. The Farmer’s Share Breakfast saw the induction of honorees John Motter and Dave Reese. Mervin Alexander, Sr. and Donald Flanagan were inducted into the hall of fame posthumously.

Motter is a corn and soybean farmer and Reese serves as an agriculture business teacher. Alexander was a top cattle producer and Flanagan served as a longtime grain and livestock farmer.

Inductees were recognized and honored for their contributions to agriculture. They can serve either as a producer or in an agriculture-related field.