Four Injured In Saturday Crash West Of Findlay

A two-car crash injured four people west of Findlay Saturday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the collision happened at the intersection of Hancock County Road 139 and Liberty Township Road 95 just after 6 p.m.

16-year-old Lucas Mattingly of Findlay was driving his SUV west on Road 95 when he pulled into the intersection and into the path of a car driven by 58-year-old Timothy Schroeder of McComb. EMS crews treated both drivers and their passengers at the scene of the crash.

Deputies cited Mattingly for failure to yield.