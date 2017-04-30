Four killed, including suspect, in shootings at Kansas home for special needs adults

iStock/Thinkstock(TOPEKA, Kan.) — Four people were killed after a gunman opened fire inside a home for adults with special needs on Sunday afternoon, according to police in Topeka, Kansas.

The suspect believed to have been responsible for the shootings was among the dead, the Topeka Police Department said, and a fifth person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to a 911 call for help at the residence at approximately 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

All of the shooting victims were male and associated with the residence, according to Topeka Police.

Victims had not been identified as of Sunday night.

