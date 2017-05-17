Four people missing after small plane disappears over Bermuda Triangle

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a small plane that mysteriously disappeared from radar while flying over the infamous Bermuda Triangle on Monday.

Authorities said Tuesday afternoon they recovered debris 15 miles east of Eleuthera, Bahamas, during their search but still have no sign of the missing people.

On board the flight was 40-year-old Jennifer Blumin from New York and her two sons, ages 3 and 4, as well as 52-year-old Nathan Ulrich from New Hampshire. Blumin is the CEO of a prominent New York City event planning firm, Skylight Group.

The plane was scheduled to fly from Puerto Rico to central Florida, but never arrived at its destination, according to the Coast Guard.

Miami Air Traffic Control reported that it lost radar and radio contact with the airplane just three hours into the flight, the Coast Guard added in a statement.

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol are assisting with the search efforts, according to authorities.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.