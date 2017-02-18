Fourth arrest announced in murder of North Korean leader’s half-brother

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA,ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images(KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia) — A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the assassination of Kim Jong Un’s half-brother.

Malaysian police said the suspect, identified as Ri Jong Chol, is a 46-year-old male and a North Korean citizen. He was arrested in the Malaysian state of Selangor on Friday, according to police.

Police allege that Kim Jong Nam was killed earlier this week by a poisoned spray at Kuala Lumpur’s international airport. Multiple reports from South Korean media outlets said he was sprayed by two women.

One of the three other suspects, a woman who is an Indonesian national, said she thought she was taking part in a TV prank and had sprayed other men’s faces, Malaysian officials said according to police in Indonesia.

