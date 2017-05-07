France chooses centrist Macron over Le Pen as next president: exit polls

Vincent Isore/IP3/Getty Images(PARIS) — Emmanuel Macron, a centrist former economy minister who emerged from a crowded field of seasoned politicians, is projected to win the French presidential election, a race widely-viewed as a mandate on that country’s position within the European continent, exit polls show.

Macron, 39, running in his first bid for elected office, is shown by polls to have defeated Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Front, a political party founded by her father Jean-Marie Le Pen, who advocated for nationalist policies and separation from the European Union. The pair advanced to the second round of voting after finishing first and second in an initial vote in April.

The upstart Macron, who resigned from his ministry position to start his own independent political party, En Marche, just over a year ago, was widely viewed as a longshot candidate upon the announcement of his bid for the presidency. He is expected to be sworn in within days, succeeding current French President Francois Hollande.

The president-elect’s initial challenge will be to reconcile the widespread nationalistic fervor that backed his opponent. In her second run for the presidency following a failed bid in 2012, Marine Le Pen took steps to moderate the hardline right-wing policies upon which her father founded the National Front party.



