04/25/17 – 4:20 P.M.

You can get one of your old antiques appraised Thursday for free. First National Financial Services and First National Bank are teaming up to offer the service. They are bringing appraiser Richard Stegman to the Hancock County Historical museum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Guests coming to the appraisal will be allowed to bring one small item. The event is open to the public and will have light appetizers available