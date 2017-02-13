Free Class At The University Of Findlay Covers Chemical Dependency

02/13/17 – 5:01 P.M.
The University of Findlay is hosting a weekly class called Combating Chemical Dependency. Dr. Mike Milks says that the class features speakers from the area to present their perspective on substance abuse.
Milks adds that the class is open to community members free of charge. He encourages you to come whenever you are available to do so.
Each week the class will feature a new presentation. Milks says that missing one won’t affect the next class.
The free class is held every Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. in room 102 of the Davis Building.