04/05/17 – 5:49 P.M.

A Hancock County grand jury handed indicted a Fremont woman with rape and aggravated robbery. The Courier reports that 23-year-old Brittany Carter of Fremont was indicted Wednesday afternoon. She allegedly got into a taxi with 20-year-old Cory Jackson of Lima.

Jackson allegedly held the male driver at gunpoint while Carter raped the man. The duo also robbed the driver. Jackson also faces aggravated robbery and complicit to commit rape.