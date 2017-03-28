French authorities investigating after Chinese man killed by police in Paris

iStock/Thinkstock(PARIS) — Dozens of protesters in Paris clashed with police on Monday over the killing of a Chinese man.

At least 35 people were detained after demonstrations outside a police station Monday, and three police officers were injured, according to BBC.

Liu Shaoyo, 56, was shot and killed at his home on Sunday night when police responded to reports of a domestic dispute, BBC reports. Police said Liu, a father of five, attacked an officer with a sharp object. French media said Liu was holding a pair of scissors.

The family’s lawyer, Calvin Job, told French media the family was “shocked” by the police accounts and that Liu’s daughters were sitting near him when he was shot.

French authorities are investigating the deadly shooting. China’s foreign ministry has called for a full investigation and for the protection of Chinese people in France.

At least 150 people participated in demonstrations on Monday in Paris’ 19th arrondissement (district), including many members of the Chinese community in Paris, according to BBC.

