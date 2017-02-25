French President Francois Hollande dismisses President Trump’s criticism of Paris

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images(PARIS) — French President Francois Hollande on Saturday dismissed President Trump’s recent remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference about Paris and Europe.

In his speech at the conservative conference, the president said he had a friend named “Jim” that did not want to go to Paris anymore because “Paris is no longer Paris.”

“Take a look at what’s happening to our world, folks, and we have to be smart… We can’t let that happen to us,” President Trump said.

At the annual International Agricultural Show in Paris, Hollande responded according to BBC, “It’s never good to show distrust toward an ally.”

“I won’t make comparisons, but here there’s no circulation of firearms. Here we don’t have people who take firearms and shoot at people in order to get the satisfaction of creating drama or tragedy,” he said. “There is, sadly, terrorism here. And we have to fight terrorism all together. It’s never good to show distrust toward an ally. I don’t do that to our allies, and I ask the American president to do the same toward France.”

