Fresno shooting suspect charged with 3 counts of murder in racially motivated rampage, prosecutors say

napatcha/iStock/Thinkstock(FRESNO, Ca.) — Kori Ali Muhammad was charged Wednesday with three counts of first-degree murder in what prosecutors have described as a racially motivated shooting spree.

Muhammad, 39, is accused of going on a rampage that left three people dead in downtown Fresno, California, on April 18. His arraignment on the three murders, which was scheduled for today, has been

delayed until May 12 for a psychological evaluation, according to ABC-owned station KFSN-TV

Prosecutors said Muhammad was also charged Wednesday with three counts of attempted murder for the individuals he shot at but didn’t hit, one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle and one count

of possession of a firearm, according to a press release from the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

According to ABC-owned station KGO-TV, police said Muhammad told investigators he wanted to kill as many white people as possible, laughing as he explained his actions.

“Kori Muhammad is not a terrorist, but he is a racist,” Fresno Police Dept. Chief Jerry Dyer said, KGO-TV reported.

The victims of the April 18 shooting rampage have been identified as 37-year-old Mark Gassett, 34-year-old Zackary Randalls and 58-year-old David Jackson.

Muhammad is separately charged in the murder of a security guard outside a motel on April 13, as well as the attempted murder of another security guard that same day. He fled the scene afterward,

police said. Once Muhammad learned he was wanted for murder, he told investigators, he decided to go on the April 18 shooting spree.

