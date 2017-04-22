Frito-Lay recalls jalapeno-flavored chips over Salmonella concerns

FDA(NEW YORK) — Some packages of potato chips are being pulled from shelves over Salmonella concerns.

Frito-Lay announced Friday it is voluntarily recalling Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips. The snack-maker said it was because of a supplier’s recent recall of a seasoning that included jalapeño powder possibly tainted with Salmonella.

“Although no Salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito-Lay, the company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution,” a release from the Food and Drug Administration said.

No chip consumers have reported illnesses related to the recall, according to the FDA, but if you have purchased the chips, the FDA advises not to consume them.

The recall does not include Jalapeño Cheddar Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat potato chips.

For more information on the recall, you can check out the release from the FDA.

