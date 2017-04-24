From A+ to F, voters grade President Trump as he nears 100 days in office

ABCNews.com(NEW YORK) — With President Donald Trump nearing 100 days in office — and 96 percent of voters who picked him in November saying they’d do it again today — ABC News’ David Muir traveled to counties in three battleground states to see how residents would grade the commander-in-chief.

Muir, the anchor of “World News Tonight,” spoke with voters in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin; just 77,000 votes in those three states decided the election. Muir went to counties where the difference in the vote between Trump and Hillary Clinton was 1 percent or less.

In Michigan’s Saginaw County, just two hours north of Detroit, the difference in votes was just 1 percent between the two candidates.

Marianne Bird, who voted for Trump in November, said that she’d give the president a B-minus and that she wanted to see compromise in Washington, D.C.

“I think he can’t do everything on his own,” said Bird, a teacher who also works the register at Fuzzy’s Diner in Saginaw. “The stonewalling isn’t helping somebody like me. It might help people on the East Coast and the West Coast, but it’s not helping people in the middle — and I think it’s the people in the middle that voted Trump in.”

The election is over, she said.

“They have to do something about health care. You have to do something about jobs. … At least, give the guy a chance. That doesn’t mean you forget but we have to forgive and we have to move on,” Bird said.

Poitiea Price, a Marine veteran, and fiancee Tranica McClendon, however, said they’d both give Trump a D-minus.

“We don’t hear anything from him. … He’s not really answering the questions,” Price said.

“You talk about draining the swamp? And you can just look at this guy’s Cabinet and tell that he loves the swamp. He loves it,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, Clinton took the county by only 532 votes.

Frank Roggeman, a Vietnam veteran who voted for Trump, said he was a little disappointed in the current administration.

“They couldn’t get the health care bill through. And he’s having all kinds of problems with the Democrats so it’s a little disappointing. I don’t blame him,” he said.

He said that Trump was trying to keep the promises he’d made to voters during his campaign but that it’d be a “rocky road” if he was unable to do so.

“He hasn’t built … the wall yet. I know he’s working on that and he’s going back to the health care again and tax reform. So I mean he’s trying but I don’t know whether he has the political capital to get it done,” Roggeman said.

And Debbie Strangio, a Navy veteran, said she’d give Trump an F.

“If I could give a lower grade, I would,” she told Muir. “I think he’s every embarrassing when he talks to foreign leaders. He doesn’t sound like he has a vocabulary more than a third-grader.”

Trump’s foreign policy moves and his vocal impasse with North Korea concerned Strangio, a garden nursery manager.

“He’s never made it a secret that he would use nuclear bombs and that scares me. I personally think by the time it’s done we’re going to be in a World War III,” she said.

Retired construction worker Rich Buda, also a Marine, said he’d give Trump an A-plus.

“He told us what he’s going to do and he’s been doing it,” Buda told Muir.

Back in the Midwest, in Wisconsin’s Sauk County, the vote was also razor thin. Trump won by a mere 109 votes.

At a park in Bonnaroo, the county’s largest city, Marlene Buchanan, a grandmother, said she worried about her disabled son and her country.

“I am very uncomfortable with Donald Trump,” said Buchanan, a Clinton supporter. “He has done some things that I don’t agree with and he has also placed people in positions who I feel are definitely not qualified for the roles that they have in his administration.”

Buchanan said she’d give the president an F.

But Eric Grunewald, a Trump supporter, said that in his opinion, the president had sort of “hit home” with gun rights and other issues.

“If I had to give the Trump administration a grade, it would probably be a B, B-plus but it’s still too early to tell,” Grunewald said. “Compared to the Obama administration, I think he’s willing to make harsher decisions and do things that the Obama administration was afraid to do.”

