From Chuck Schumer to Vicente Fox, Foes of Trump’s Travel Ban Welcome Its Suspensio

ipopba/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Opponents of President Donald Trump’s executive action that temporarily bans immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries welcomed a Seattle federal judge’s issuance Friday of a temporary restraining order halting the controversial travel ban.

Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson called the move “historic,” and stated that “no one is above the law.”

“No one is above the law — not even the President.” –BF — WA Attorney General (@AGOWA) February 3, 2017

The White House, however, initially described the decision in a statement as “outrageous.” A subsequent statement from the White House, though, omitted that descriptor.

“At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate,” the updated statement said. “The president’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people.”

Washington governor Jay Inslee gave accolades to Ferguson, tweeting, “This is a tremendous victory for the State of Washington … There is still more to do. The fight isn’t yet won … We should feel heartened by today’s victory and more resolute than ever that we are fighting on the right side of history.”

This is a tremendous victory for the State of Washington. https://t.co/ppu860GNNr — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) February 4, 2017

Ferguson’s counterpart in New York, attorney general Eric Schneiderman, also praised his colleague, tweeting, “Huge victory – and great work by my colleague AG Bob Ferguson. We’ll keep fighting to strike down @POTUS’s unlawful EO.”

Huge victory – and great work by my colleague AG Bob Ferguson. We’ll keep fighting to strike down @POTUS‘s unlawful EO. https://t.co/cN0WW1glbV — Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) February 4, 2017

SEN. TAMMY DUCKWORTH (D-ILL.)



BREAKING:Fed judge orders immediate&nationwide halt on #Trump‘s #MuslimBan—great progress but this fight is not over https://t.co/l19szy5uCc — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) February 4, 2017

SEN. BOB CASEY (D-PENN.)

Is it any surprise that a poorly thought out, terribly executed executive order is found to be broadly unconstitutional? https://t.co/Kp5pPo1XPP — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) February 4, 2017

SEN. JEFF MERKLEY (D-ORE.)

Thank you to Judge Robart for your principled stand on behalf of our constitutional values. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) February 4, 2017

SEN. TOM CARPER (D-DEL.)



Trump’s #MuslimBan is un-American and unlawful. Thank you, Judge Robart, for upholding our values and Constitution https://t.co/VCmhJWOZmF — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) February 4, 2017

REP. JOHN CONYERS (D-MICH.)

I applaud Judge Robart , a George W. Bush appointee, for standing up for our constitution and values by halting Trump’s Muslim/refugee ban. — John Conyers, Jr. (@RepJohnConyers) February 4, 2017

REP. DAVID CICILLINE (D-R.I.)

Good. The Constitution might not have a friend in President Trump, but it does in Judge Robart. https://t.co/hedzZewxMa — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) February 4, 2017

REP. SHEILA JACKSON LEE (D-TEX.)

We knew @POTUS was wrong on travel ban. The federal court is right. Keep processing travelers with legal paperwork #travelban #MuslimBan — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) February 4, 2017

VICENTE FOX, FORMER PRESIDENT OF MEXICO (2000-2006)

Judge Robart, your actions trump hate and are as loud as all the voices of America and abroad together. @realDonaldTrump needs to listen! — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) February 4, 2017

BRIAN FALLON, SENIOR ADVISER FOR PRIORITIES USA AND HILLARY CLINTON’S FORMER PRESS SECRETARY



We are about to see true test of rule of law now. WH must abide by this ruling and put exec action fully on pausehttps://t.co/xoFMoOkYzp — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) February 4, 2017

TRITA PARSI, PRESIDENT OF NATIONAL IRANIAN AMERICAN COUNCIL

For a judge to complete strike down one of Trump’s FIRST orders (#MuslimBan), is essentially to say: You are not a legitimate President… — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) February 4, 2017

