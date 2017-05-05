Full .22 Caliber Magazine Found At Fostoria Junior/Senior High School

A full gun magazine found at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School has police posted around the school today. The Review Times reports that the magazine containing .22 caliber bullets was found at the end of school on Thursday. Superintendent Andrew Sprang told parents about the incident in a voice message. The school was searched by the staff and members of the Fostoria Police but they didn’t find anything.

The school hadn’t received any threats but police are posted to ensure student safety. No other information is available at this time.