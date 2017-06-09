Fundraiser On Monday To Send Athletes To The Special Olympics Summer Games

06/09/17 – 1:49 P.M.

The Findlay Masonic Lodge has partnered with Hancock Special Olympics to send athletes to Ohio Summer Games. Every year they send 35-40 athletes to compete at the Ohio State University. It costs about $7,000 to send that many. They are holding a fundraiser at the Findlay Chipotle store to get the money. It will be held on Monday between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. and all you have to do is mention the fundraiser when you pay. Half of the proceeds will go to sending the athletes to the competition at Ohio State University June 23-35.