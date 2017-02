2/20/17 – 5:27 A.M.

Funds are still available for landowners in the Brights Ditch Watershed for sediment and phosphorus reduction. The Great Lakes Commission is offering funding for nutrient management plans. That includes grid soil testing, precise fertilizer application, and cover crops among other items. The goal is to keep runoff from getting into Lake Erie where it can cause algae blooms.

For more information call Hancock Soil & Water Conservation District at 419-422-6569.