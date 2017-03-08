Gabourey Sidibe opens up about weight-loss surgery, past bouts with depression

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe is opening up about her new outlook on life and in her new memoir, This Is Just My Face.

The former Precious star told People magazine that she underwent laparoscopic bariatric surgery last year after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

“I truly didn’t want to worry about all the effects that go along with diabetes. I genuinely [would] worry all the time about losing my toes,” she told People on her choice to have the weight-loss procedure last May.

“My surgeon said they’d cut my stomach in half. This would limit my hunger and capacity to eat. My brain chemistry would change and I’d want to eat healthier. I’ll take it! My lifelong relationship with food had to change,” she wrote in her new book, according to the magazine.

After having the procedure, the Empire actress, 33, made sure to get a trainer, change her diet and more. Even though the procedure was private, she’s continued to post photos on Instagram for her fans, accompanied with inspiring messages.

“I used to hate mirror selfies. Now I do them every day. I’m just too black and fine! I can’t help it!” she wrote a few weeks back.

This new outlook is a far cry from her past, documented in her book, including bouts with depression and bulimia.

“It has taken me years to realize that what I was born with is all beautiful,” she writes. “I did not get this surgery to be beautiful. I did it so I can walk around comfortably in heels. … I want not to be in pain every time I walk up a flight of stairs. … I know I’m beautiful in my current face and my current body. What I don’t know about is the next body.”

The actress added that she has a goal weight, but that’s private.

“My starting weight and my goal weight, they’re personal. If too many people are involved, I’ll shut down,” she told People.

