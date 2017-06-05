Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth face off in a superhero battle on Twitter

Warner Bros/Marvel – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — So who would win in head-to-head battle — Wonder Woman or Thor? Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth think they have the answer.

Katie Couric initiated the challenge on Friday, tweeting, “Hey @chrishemsworth — @GalGadot has something to ask you…,” along with a video of the Wonder Woman star claiming her character could beat Hemsworth’s Thor in a head-to-head battle.

“Now they asked me who would win, Wonder Woman or Thor?” said the 32-year-old Israeli actress in the clip, answering, “And I think it’s Wonder Woman. Don’t you, Chris?”

The Thor: Ragonrok star weighed in the following day, replying, “I think she’d kick Thor’s a**.”

“I always knew you were a smart guy,” Gadot responded. “But I think its worth a fight . we should collide worlds.”

To be clear, Thor is a Marvel character, while Wonder Woman represents the world of DC Comics.

Wonder Woman is in theaters now.

Thor: Ragnarok opens nationwide in November, from Marvel Studios, which shares a parent company with ABC News in Disney.

