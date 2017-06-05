Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth face off in a superhero battle on Twitter

Warner Bros/Marvel – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — So who would win in head-to-head battle — Wonder Woman or Thor? Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth think they have the answer.
Katie Couric initiated the challenge on Friday, tweeting, “Hey @chrishemsworth — @GalGadot has something to ask you…,” along with a video of the Wonder Woman star claiming her character could beat Hemsworth’s Thor in a head-to-head battle.
“Now they asked me who would win, Wonder Woman or Thor?” said the 32-year-old Israeli actress in the clip, answering, “And I think it’s Wonder Woman. Don’t you, Chris?”
The Thor: Ragonrok star weighed in the following day, replying, “I think she’d kick Thor’s a**.”
“I always knew you were a smart guy,” Gadot responded. “But I think its worth a fight . we should collide worlds.”
To be clear, Thor is a Marvel character, while Wonder Woman represents the world of DC Comics.
Hey @chrishemsworth — @GalGadot has something to ask you… #wonderwoman https://t.co/XWrDANhsaT pic.twitter.com/wDZDZpIemt
— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 2, 2017
I think she’d kick Thor’s a**
— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 3, 2017
I always knew you were a smart guy 🙂 But I think its worth a fight . we should collide worlds😏
— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 4, 2017
Wonder Woman is in theaters now.
Thor: Ragnarok opens nationwide in November, from Marvel Studios, which shares a parent company with ABC News in Disney.
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.