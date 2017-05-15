Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz(LOS ANGELES) — Game of Thrones author says show “spinoffs” are actually prequels with no current characters

Fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones were happy to hear that when the series ends, the cable channel plans to create a number of spinoffs. Now, Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin has clarified the nature of those shows — and first of all, he says, they’re not “spinoffs.”

Writing in his blog, Martin says that all the follow-up shows will be prequels, not new shows that feature the further adventures of any current character, like the shows Joey or AfterMASH. He also says that these shows, “may not even be set on Westeros.” Martin also revealed that there are plans for five, not four prequel shows.

As to what these shows will be about, Martin says they won’t come from any of the fan-favorite prequel novellas he’s written about the characters Dunk & Egg, nor will any of the prequels explore Robert’s Rebellion, an uprising that took place before the events of Game of Thrones and led to that led to Robert Baratheon taking the Iron Throne — all of which happened before the events depicted in Game of Thrones, the TV series. Why? “By the time I finish writing A Song of Ice & Fire, you will know every important thing that happened in Robert’s Rebellion,” says Martin.

And speaking of Martin finishing A Song of Ice & Fire — the series of books on which Game of Thrones is based — he says he’s still working on the sixth book, The Winds of Winter.

He writes, “I will confess, I do wish I could clone myself, or find a way to squeeze more hours into the day, or a way to go without sleep.”

Season seven of Game of Thrones premieres in July.

