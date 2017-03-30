Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell misses practice with illness

Willard/iStock/Thinkstock(PHOENIX) – South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell missed practice Thursday ahead of his team’s appearance in the Final Four against Gonzaga.

Head coach Frank Martin says Thornwell was ill with a “bug.” “I told our athletic trainers [to] feed him with fluids and do what you do,” he said. “Let him rest, don’t stress him. Sindarius is our most intelligent player. He doesn’t need to be on the practice floor to understand what we’re doing.”

Thornwell is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 21.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

