Garner Trucking Acquires Fremont Business

02/06/17 – 4:29 P.M.

Garner Trucking of Findlay has acquired Ron’s Truck, Trailer and Auto Repair Service in Fremont. According to a release, Ron’s will continue to operate under their own name. They will become a division of Garner Contract Maintenance which is a division of Garner Trucking. President and CEO Sherri Garner Brumbaugh said that Garner looks forward to working with Ron’s and will continue to service the customers that Ron’s has done so well with. The newly formed company continued business operations on February 1.