Gas prices continue to climb across the US

(NEW YORK) — Filling up your tank continues to get more expensive.

In the past week, the average price of regular unleaded gas went up about three cents to $2.34 a gallon nationwide, the Energy Department reports.

Experts say the price increases are being driven by the annual switch to a summer blend of gas in many areas.

“Summer gasoline is made with more additives,” explains Marie Montgomery at AAA. “It’s designed to burn cleaner in hotter temperatures.”

She says prices are expected to be higher throughout 2017 compared to last year.

