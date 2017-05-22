Gas Prices Up With Memorial Day On The Horizon

5/22/17 – 7:17 A.M.

Local gas prices are running higher as we approach the unofficial start of summer. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular is $2.33 in Findlay today. That’s up 14 cents over the last week. We were paying around the same amount as we were heading toward Memorial Day last year.

Drivers in Ottawa report paying $2.34 per gallon today. That’s a nine cent increase over the last seven days.

The statewide average is $2.35 per gallon, up 10 cents from last Monday.