George Clooney praises pregnant wife Amal: “She is amazing”

Getty Images/Clemens Bilan(LOS ANGELES) — George Clooney is ready to assume all the responsibilities that come with fatherhood.

The actor tells Extra that his wife, renowned human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, is doing well with her pregnancy.

“She is doing really great,” he said. “She is amazing. I don’t have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help but make tea and stuff.”

Thirty-nine-year-old Amal Clooney is pregnant with twins and is expected to give birth this summer.

Her 55-year-old husband did say he already possesses some of the necessary skills a new dad requires.

“I know swaddling,” he said. “I know what I’m in for.”

Clooney also joked about his age, noting that he’ll become familiar with diapers, “for me, not for the kids.”

