George Clooney says he’s “excited” and “nervous” about expecting twins

Speaking to the French publication Paris Match, the 55-year-old actor says expecting twins with wife Amal Clooney is both exciting and nerve-wracking.

“How could I not be anxious when facing this huge responsibility? Having a baby… And actually two!” he says. “We are very happy, very excited, but also a bit nervous. It’s normal.”

He also comments on reports about the gender of the twins, saying they’re actually keeping that a surprise.

“There are rumors that we are going to have a boy and a girl; I don’t know where this is coming from,” he says. “We don’t know yet and we don’t want to know.”

Clooney also appeared on the French TV program Recontres de Cinema, where he called impending fatherhood “an adventure” that he’s embracing “with arms wide open.”

He says after he informed his friends — who all have grown children — that Amal was expecting twins, they teased him a bit.

“[It] got really quiet, and they all just started making baby crying noises,” he says. “And the whole table just busted up laughing.”

George is receiving an honorary award at the Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, on February 24.