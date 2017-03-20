George Clooney thrills elderly fan with nursing home visit

Francois Durand/Getty ImagesGeorge Clooney paid an unannounced visit to a U.K. nursing home to visit a fan for her 87th birthday.

According to a Facebook post from Linda Jones, a staffer at the Sunrise Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility, “The lady in the picture loves George Clooney and mentions every day how she would love him to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work.”

Jones explained that letters were sent to the star in hopes he’d stop by, since his U.K. home is close to the Reading [redding], England facility.

The wish of Pat Adams, the birthday girl, came true Sunday, when the father-to-be arrived, bearing gifts.

“He brought a card and a lovely bunch of flowers,” says Jones. He also posed for pictures with the lucky lady.

