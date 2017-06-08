George Clooney’s dad shares details about his twin grandchildren

(L-R: Nick Clooney, Nina Warren, George Clooney); Getty Images/KMazur(OHIO) — Just two hours after George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins Alexander and Ella, they introduced the twins to Clooney’s parents, Nick Clooney and Nina Warren, via Skype.

“They’re gorgeous,” Nick Clooney told a Cincinnati TV station, spilling the details about the new babies.

Both have dark hair, according to the proud grandpa, and one of them looks like Clooney.

“Nina swears they have George’s nose,” Nick said. “Not both of them — one of them. The little boy looked like he had [George’s] nose, his little profile.”

Nick called Amal “super woman” after she arranged the video chat soon after giving birth to the twins.

“She was telling us last week that she is as big as a house,” he told Cincinnati WXIX anchor Tricia Macke in a phone interview. “Of course, for her, that’s a very small house. But she’s great.”

As for his son, the 83-year-old former anchorman joked, “George, well, his eyes were glazed so I’m not sure that he was sober. We’ll figure that out.”

George married Amal, a 39-year-old international human rights lawyer, in 2014 after decades of being famously single.

A publicist for the Oscar-winner confirmed the twins’ arrival Tuesday.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” a rep for the actor said in a statement.

“George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” the rep joked.

