Georgetown fires head coach John Thompson III

Michael Reaves/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) – John Thompson III’s days at Georgetown University are over.

The school announced Thursday that it fired Thompson as head coach of its men’s basketball team.

“It is with profound regret and deep appreciation that I informed John Thompson III this morning that the university will no longer be retaining his services as our head men’s basketball coach,”

university president John J. DeGioia said in a statement.

“For 13 years, he has been one of the elite coaches in college basketball. His performance as a coach has been exceptional, and he has served our community with remarkable distinction and

integrity, sustaining our commitment to the academic performance of our students and providing them with the very best preparation for their lives beyond the Hilltop.”

Thompson has spent the last 13 seasons at the school, winning 278 games to go along with eight NCAA tournament appearances.

“I am honored to have been the head coach at Georgetown University for the past 13 years, where I had the privilege of coaching and mentoring outstanding student-athletes,” Thompson said in a

release provided by his attorney, David Falk. “I am proud of what my players have accomplished on the court and how they are thriving since leaving Georgetown.”

“… I am grateful to the fans of Georgetown for their tremendous support. Georgetown basketball has been a part of my life since 1972, which makes this moment even more impactful, but I look

forward to my next chapter.”

Thompson is the son of legendary Hoyas head coach John Thompson Jr.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.