‘Get Out,’ ‘Collide’ and ‘Rock Dog’ among this week’s new movie releases

* Get Out — British actor Daniel Kaluuya and Girls star Allison Williams play an interracial couple who visit her mysterious family estate in this horror film written and directed by Key & Peele‘s Jordan Peele. Also starring Bad Grandpa‘s Catherine Keener and The West Wing‘s Bradley Whitford. Rated R.

* Collide — X-Men‘s Nicholas Hoult attempts to pull off a drug heist for an eccentric gangster — played by Anthony Hopkins — in an attempt to help his girlfriend, played by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Felicity Jones, pay for a medical emergency while abroad. Ben Kingsley also stars. Rated PG-13.

* Rock Dog — When a radio falls from the sky, a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff — voiced by Luke Wilson — heads to the big city to follow his dream of becoming a musician in this CGI animated adventure. Also starring Eddie Izzard, J.K. Simmons, Mae Whitman and Hawaii Five-0‘s Jorge Garcia. Rated PG.

