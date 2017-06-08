Get your sleep on: It’s app time

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, More than a third of American adults are not getting enough sleep on a regular basis, and 35% come up short when it comes to getting the recommended 7 hours of shut-eye. So it’s no surprise that the sleep industry is a huge one in this country, and so many app developers are taking on nap time with sleep tech.

Dreampad is a pillow that comes in a variety of firmness levels — but it’s what’s inside that counts: So-called “Intrasound technology” inside the pillow allows you — and only you — to hear music or other sounds via vibration through the bones in your skull — instead of the traditional speaker. The Dreampad app lets you choose from a series of relaxing music tracks, and set a duration time for them to play out. You can also use your digital device to supply your own music or anything else you’d like to listen to. The pillows start at $149.

The Illumy sleep mask can also be programmed with its own programmable app for sleep and wake time — but works in a totally different way. The mask itself is enough to close off every bit out outside light, even in the brightest room. But there’s more: close your eyes, push a button, and a series of fluttering, soft red lights reportedly tell your brain to drift off in an old-school way — like pre-Industrial Age old-school: by simulating the fading light of a sunset. Eventually, the light fades as you drift off.

Conversely, when the app hits your pre-programmed “wake” time, the mask begins to slowly simulate a sunrise with a series of blue and white lights. It will run you $149.

