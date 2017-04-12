Giant Egg Hidden In Findlay For Gas Leak Awareness

04/12/17 – 4:05 P.M.

Columbia Gas is trying to raise awareness of springtime gas leaks with an Easter Egg hunt across the state. The company said that they are having an egg hunt because gas smells like rotten eggs. They will have a giant egg hidden somewhere in Findlay from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and there is a prize. Finding the egg gets you a chance to win a $100 gift card and will have advice about gas leaks.

You can find clues on the egg’s location on Columbia Gas’ Facebook and twitter pages. You can also learn more about gas leaks and safety precautions on their website