Glenwood Middle School Gets Emotional Support Dog

5/26/17 – 5:25 A.M.

One of Glenwood Middle School’s newest employees has quickly become a favorite for students. The Courier reports “Harrison” started as emotional support dog in the school last month. Principal Janice Panuto says the golden retriever splits time between her office, guidance offices, and classrooms.

Panuto says Harrison can help in a variety of situations. She says victims of bullying can, “decrease retaliatory anger and improve self-esteem” by spending time with the dog. At the same time, she says bullies can increase empathy and compassion by working with Harrison.

Glenwood’s PTO paid the $2,000 fee for training the dog to work in the school.

