Gliding Stars of Findlay will be holding their annual adaptive ice show starring people with developmental disabilities. Cindy Bregel said that they have a lot of stars taking part this year.

Bregel said that besides watching the skaters you can try to win baskets.

The show will start at the Cube in Findlay this Sunday. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. This years theme is “Gone Country”.