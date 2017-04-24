Global markets rally after French election

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — After investors around the world eyed the first round of France’s presidential election, U.S. stocks and other global markets closed in the green on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 216.13 (+1.05 percent) to finish at 20,763.89.

The Nasdaq jumped 73.30 (+1.24 percent) to close at 5,983.82, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,374.15, up 25.46 (+1.08 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices sunk nearly 1 percent; about $49 a barrel.

French Election: Centrist Emmanuel Macron received most of the votes in the first round of France’s presidential election on Sunday. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who has campaigned on pulling France out of the European Union, will face him in a run-off on May 7.

The euro hit a more than five-month high and European stock markets surged after the results.

Winners and Losers: Shares of Wendy’s Co. climbed nearly 2 percent and fast food rival McDonald’s reached an all-time high ahead of its earnings report’s release.

Hasbro, Inc. beat investors’ expectations in earnings and sales in the first quarter thanks to digital gaming. Shares for the toy maker soared 6 percent.

News that Jimmy Choo is exploring a sale sent shares in the British luxury shoe brand up about 10 percent.

