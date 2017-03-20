“GMA” goes behind the scenes of “Dancing with the Stars'” final dress rehearsal ahead of season premiere

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(NEW YORK) –(LOS ANGELES) — The highly anticipated season 24 premiere of Dancing with the Stars airs tonight on ABC, and Good Morning America took a behind-the-scenes look with former Mirrorball Trophy winner Alfonso Ribeiro at the show’s final dress rehearsal.

Newly-engaged Nick Viall jumped from one reality show to the next and has already drawn comparisons between DWTS and The Bachelor. “[A]ll you wanna do is not go home night one,” he laughed.

Dance music and reality TV star Erika Jayne and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, have already set the stakes high. Jayne said they “didn’t come here to lose,” but already promised to forfeit a prized possession to her partner if the duo wins. “If I win, I’m getting a Lamborghini,” Savchecnko said with a smile. “I promised,” Jayne confirmed.

Former figure skater and Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan said she feels “nervous” about being back in the spotlight. “It’s so different,” she said about swapping her skates for dancing shoes. “I mean, it’s like putting on old shoes and I’m not sure they fit anymore. You know — ’cause normally I’m just home being mom.”

Another Olympian taking the stage this season is the most decorated American gymnast in the history of the sport, Simone Biles. The 19-year-old joked that if she and partner Sasha Farber take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, it probably won’t make it onto the mantle: “I think my mom would put it in the safe with the rest of the gold medals, just in case,” Biles said.

The Dancing with the Stars season premiere kicks off Monday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

