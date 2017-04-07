“Going in Style,” “The Case for Christ,” and “Smurfs: The Lost Village” among this week’s new releases

©2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLC/Atsushi NishijimaHere’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Going in Style — Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin and Michael Caine play longtime pals who plan a daring robbery of a bank that lost their pension funds in this film directed by Zach Braff and also starring Ann-Margret and Christopher Lloyd. Rated PG-13.

* Smurfs: The Lost Village — Demi Lovato provides the voice of Smurfette, who finds a mysterious map that leads her and her friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty — played by Community‘s Danny Pudi, 30 Rock‘s Jack McBrayer and True Blood‘s Joe Manganiello, respectively — on a race against time and an evil wizard — voiced by The Office‘s Rainn Wilson — to find a secret village in this 3-D animated film. Rated PG.

* The Case for Christ — Under the Dome‘s Mike Vogel stars as an investigative journalist and avowed atheist out to disprove the existence of God, after his wife, played by Erika Christensen, becomes a Christian in this movie, based on a true story. Also starring Faye Dunaway and Robert Forster. Rated PG.

Opening Friday limited release:

* Gifted — Chris Evans plays a single man raising his seven-year-old niece and child prodigy, played by Mckenna Grace, and is drawn into a custody battle with his mother — Lindsay Duncan. Jenny Slate and Octavia Spencer also star. Rated PG-13.

