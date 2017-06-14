Golden State Warriors championship parade set for Thursday in Oakland

Ingram Publishing(OAKLAND, Calif.) – Fans of the Golden State Warriors will celebrate their team’s victory at a parade in downtown Oakland starting Thursday morning, according to the NBA.

The parade following the same route as the team’s parade to celebrate the 2015 NBA title.

It will start at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 11th Street, wind through downtown Oakland and end with a procession to the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center.

Fans are encouraged to line up for the parade as soon as 5 a.m. Thursday. Taking public transportation is encouraged.

The celebration started when the Warriors — led by Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson — beat the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night, 129-120, at Oracle Arena to win their second championship in three years.

