Golden State Warriors to decide on White House visit ‘when and if necessary’

Win McNamee/Getty Images(OAKLAND, Calif.) — The Golden State Warriors said they have not yet made a decision whether to visit the White House to celebrate their 2017 NBA Championship win.

“Today is all about celebrating our championship,” the team said in a statement Tuesday. “We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions when and if necessary.”

The Warriors took the championship title away from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, winning Game 5 129-120 and the series 4-1.

House Minority Leader and California Rep. Nancy Pelosi tweeted that she we would “be honored to welcome the team to the U.S. Capitol.”

The @Warriors‘ leadership is inspiring. I’d be honored to welcome the team to the U.S. Capitol. #DubNation — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 13, 2017

It’s possible the Warriors won’t visit the White House under the Trump administration. Coach Steve Kerr criticized President Trump in an interview with Sports Illustrated, calling him “ill-suited to be president.” And after Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank referred to the president as a “real asset,” Warriors star Steph Curry told the Mercury News he agreed with him “if you remove the ‘et'” from “asset.”

The team visited the White House after winning the 2015 NBA title and presented then President Barack Obama, the 44th president, with a No. 44 team jersey.

