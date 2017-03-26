Gonzaga and Oregon punch their tickets to the Final Four

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Oregon and Gonzaga won their Elite Eight matchups to become the first two teams in the 2017 NCAA Tournament to reach the Final Four. No. 1 Gonzaga first defeated No. 11 Xavier 83-59 to win the West Region, and No. 3 Oregon upset No. 1 Kansas 74-60 to win the Midwest Region.

The Bulldogs (36-1) reached the Final Four for the first time in the history of the program by dominating the lowest-seeded team remaining in the tournament. ESPN notes Gonzaga is also the first team from the West Coast Conference (WCC) to reach the Final Four in 60 years.

Gonzaga played efficient offense, converting 50% of their three point shots in the game, and held Xavier (24-14) to under 60 points for the first time in the tournament.

Xavier star Trevon Bluiett, who was held to 10 points, told reporters, “They were just locked in.”

Head coach Mark Few said after his team’s victory, “Just an incredible feeling of elation and satisfaction. It’s been a long, hard journey to get this program here.”

Gonzaga will face the winner of Sunday’s South Carolina-Florida Elite Eight matchup in the Final Four next week.

Coming off an Elite Eight loss last season, the Oregon Ducks (33-5) handily beat Kansas (31-5), one of the top-performing teams in the tournament.

The victory marks the Ducks’ first Final Four appearance since the 1938-39 season, nearly 80 years.

Ducks’ guard Tyler Dorsey was the game’s top scorer, notching 27 points in 35 minutes, and forward Jordan Bell was a force defensively, blocking eight shots and nearly recording a triple-double.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman told the media after the victory, “”You feel so good for so many people. It’s a team effort. You feel good for a lot of people.”

Oregon will take on the winner of Sunday’s Elite Eight matchup between No. 1 North Carolina and No. 3 Kentucky.

