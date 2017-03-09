Good Samaritan rescues woman caught on New Jersey train tracks

Zoonar RF/Thinkstock(SADDLE BROOK, N.J.) — A driver waiting at a train crossing Wednesday in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, leaped out of his car and pulled a woman to safety just moments before the train passed by.

The good Samaritan, identified as Jon Mango, told ABC station WABC-TV in New York that he knew he had to help the woman, who was walking with two canes. The woman, who was not identified, was between the transit warning gates as the New Jersey Transit train approached.

“I’m watching and I see her going across and I’m like, ‘This isn’t feeling right,'” Mango told WABC. “I saw the train was really coming. I sprinted onto the tracks and I pulled her by the arm.”

Mango’s heroic effort to save the woman was captured by a dash camera in his car.

The video shows Mango sprinting underneath the train barricade as it was being lowered. Another man, who was not identified, can also be seen running to help just seconds before the train arrived.

“She was scared, like I was trying to do something,” Mango said. “She actually stopped because she was scared, so then I tried grabbing her arm and then really tried pulling her. She was having a lot of trouble.”

Mango said he would not call himself a hero but just someone who “saw something and something needed to be done.”

The woman was not hurt but was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler told WABC in a statement.

