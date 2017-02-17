Google CEO responds to 7-year-old girl’s letter, says he will ‘look forward’ to receiving her job application

Courtesy Andy Bridgewater(NEW YORK) — One 7-year-old is planning ahead when it comes to her career.

Two weeks ago Chloe Bridgewater wrote a letter to Google, expressing her interest in working for the tech company when she gets older. To her father Andy’s surprise, CEO Sundar Pichai responded.

Chloe started her letter with “Dear google boss.”

“My name is Chloe and when I am bigger I would like a job with google [sic],” she wrote. “I also want to work in a chocolate factory and do swimming in the Olympics.”

The student said she likes computers “and have a tablet I play games on.” She even bragged about a robot game that her dad gave her.

It wasn’t long before Pichai replied with his own letter on Google stationary.

In a letter dated Feb. 3, Pichai wrote, “Dear Chloe, Thank you so much for your letter. I’m glad that you like computers and robots, and hope that you will continue to learn about technology.”

“I think if you keep working hard and [follow] your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to — from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics,” he continued. “I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school!”

Bridgewater told ABC News he was “completely shocked” that his daughter received a response. But he wasn’t surprised that she decided to write the letter in the first place.

“She’s got determination. She doesn’t see the obstacles that we face every day,” he explained. “If she wants to do it, she will set out to do it and nothing will stop her.”

The father of two remarked that his daughter began “jumping up and down” after receiving the letter.

Still, he’s not in a rush to send his eldest daughter off to work.

“My wife and I want for her to be a 7-year-old first and foremost — play games, laugh and run around,” he said. “We’ll always encourage her and help inspire her dreams.”

